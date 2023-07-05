Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.