Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.82. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 515,662 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

