Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.96. 269,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 400,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.06% and a return on equity of 5.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

