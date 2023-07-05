Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Update

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 350,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 479,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,745.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 350,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,349.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,326,815 shares of company stock worth $9,074,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 125.7% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 1,975,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 749,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 300.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 221,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,355. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

