Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.18

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 57587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Kirin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

