Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KBSTF remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

