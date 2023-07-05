Komodo (KMD) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $623,514.65 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00104196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00026888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

