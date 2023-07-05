Konnect Trading Up 15% This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $119,081.70 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

