Kooman & Associates Buys 788 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,578. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

