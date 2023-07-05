Kooman & Associates Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 12,716,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,508,500. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

