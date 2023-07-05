Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 906 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 26.4% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 21,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 81,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 393,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

