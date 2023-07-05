Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

