Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.