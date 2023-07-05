Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.