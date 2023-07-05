Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 516,445 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,445 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 23.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 2.43% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $84,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.