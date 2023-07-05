Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.