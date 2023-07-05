K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

