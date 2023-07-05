Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 28,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

