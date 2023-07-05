Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 23,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 208,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Lanvin Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $775,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

