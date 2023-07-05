Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lear alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.60. 149,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,759. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.