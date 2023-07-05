LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Update

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 516,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,633. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

