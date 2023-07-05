Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Shares Down 1.2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.57. 16,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 62,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2967 per share. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

