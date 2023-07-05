Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 2,648,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
