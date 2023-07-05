Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 3.6%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 70,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 197,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$142.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

