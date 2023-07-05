Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $132.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

