Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,126 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5,488.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 474,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 466,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.