Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 585 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $378.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

