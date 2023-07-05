Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.84 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.46. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

