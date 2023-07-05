Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.0% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

