Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,662 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Lincoln Electric makes up about 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $198.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

