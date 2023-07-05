Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $477.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

