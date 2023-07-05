Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ULTA opened at $477.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.
Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.