Lisk 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.97 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $115.35 million and $5.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,970,539 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

