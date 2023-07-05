Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.23 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002662 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $115.23 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,967,360 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

