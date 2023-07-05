Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Lisk has a total market cap of $118.82 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002094 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,966,590 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

