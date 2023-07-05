LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 29,642 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.94.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.