LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 29,642 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.94.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
