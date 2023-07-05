LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 223.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE LL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 1,088,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,224. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About LL Flooring

(Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.