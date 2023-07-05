LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of LL Flooring
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 223.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LL Flooring Stock Down 4.2 %
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
