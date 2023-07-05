Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Update

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy Stock Up 6.3 %

Locafy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Locafy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy ( NASDAQ:LCFY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.