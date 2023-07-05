Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.