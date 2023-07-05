Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

