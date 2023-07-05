Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $57.40

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $55.14. Lumentum shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 293,687 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Lumentum Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

