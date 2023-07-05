Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 1.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$197.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.