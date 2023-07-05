Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHFFree Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,921,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 3,813,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luye Pharma Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Luye Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYPHF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Luye Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54.

Luye Pharma Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luye Pharma Group Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, produces, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Lipusu for ovarian and breast cancer; CMNa, a chemical sensitizer for cancer radiotherapy; Tiandida for ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer; Boyounuo, an injection for the treatment of various types of cancers and other solid tumors; and Xuezhikang, a lipid-regulating drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luye Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luye Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.