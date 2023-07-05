Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,921,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 3,813,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luye Pharma Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Luye Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYPHF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Luye Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54.

Luye Pharma Group Company Profile

Luye Pharma Group Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, produces, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Lipusu for ovarian and breast cancer; CMNa, a chemical sensitizer for cancer radiotherapy; Tiandida for ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer; Boyounuo, an injection for the treatment of various types of cancers and other solid tumors; and Xuezhikang, a lipid-regulating drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia.

