MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 296 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.27.

Tesla stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.23. 23,353,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,523,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $891.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

