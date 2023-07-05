MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 5,900 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 317,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. 561,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

