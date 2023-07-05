MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $249.18. 87,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

