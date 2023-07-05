MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $915,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5 %

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. 198,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

