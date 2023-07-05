MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 542,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $427.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.