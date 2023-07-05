MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

EPD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. 463,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,812. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

