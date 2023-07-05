Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 23,506 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $658.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355,481 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 257,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

