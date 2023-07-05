Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $24,610.28 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,362.59 or 1.00080385 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000639 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,833.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.